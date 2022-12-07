Why is Rohit Sharma off the field during 2nd ODI against Bangladesh? 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to walk off the field after sustaining an injury to his left thumb in the ongoing second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 7.

Rohit inflicted the injury while attempting to claim a catch off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in the second over of the innings. He suffered a cut to his thumb, with blood clearly on display as he grimaced instantly after dropping the chance.

Rohit proceeded to walk off the field after the blow while tighlty holding his left wrist. Have a look at the incident right here:

The on-field broadcasters as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update regarding the Indian skipper's injury. After an initial consultation with the medical team, he was taken to the hospital for scans to assess the extent of the damage caused by the apparent split-webbing injury.

The BCCI issued a brief statement that read:

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans."

The management will be keeping a close eye on the injury, keeping the upcoming Test series in mind as well.

Rohit has been at the wrong end of minor injuries of late. He suffered a blow during a net session at the T20 World Cup 2022 and also seemed to dislocate his shoulder on the field during the tour of England in July 2022.

Who is captaining Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma?

The captaincy duties have been assumed by vice-captain KL Rahul on the field. Rajat Patidar, on the other hand, has come on as a substitute fielder for Rohit.

Team India have made a bright start to proceedings in the must-win second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. After deciding to bat first, the Litton Das-led Bangladesh side were put to a stern test by the Indian new ball bowlers.

Deepak Chahar got the ball to swing while Mohammed Siraj troubled the batters with potent movement off the pitch and searing pace. The latter claimed the wickets of both the opening batters after getting the ball to jag back in massively.

As of writing, stand-in skipper Rahul has introduced Umran Malik into the attack. The speedster, who replaced Kuldeep Sen in the playing XI, made an instant impact with a maiden over to Shakib Al Hasan, where he dealt a few physical blows with his intense pace as well.

Bangladesh are currently placed at 52-2 after 13 overs, with Shakib and Najmul Hossain Shanto currently occupying the crease.

