Why Ruturaj Gaikwad is not playing today's SA vs IND 2023 2nd T20I?

In-form opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has missed out on India's playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against South Africa due to illness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed while releasing the team sheet on X.

Gaikwad's absence is not a blow to the team per se because of the options available. However, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter would rue his misfortune in not being able to extend his purple patch in the shortest format.

In the recent five-match T20I series against Australia, he was the top run-scorer with 223 runs from five matches at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 159.29. His exploits included a 57-ball 123 in the third T20I, one of the highest scores for India in a losing cause.

With a host of top-order options waiting for a chance ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gaikwad will see it as a missed opportunity.

Who has replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's playing 11?

India have brought back Shubman Gill to the T20I fold. The recently crowned Gujarat Titans (GT) captain will open the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Gill hasn't played a T20I since the five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean and the USA in August. He scored a good 77 but otherwise had a poor overall series - 102 runs in five matches at an average of 20.40.

This will be his first international match since the 2023 World Cup, where he had an underwhelming time despite getting a few good starts. However, Gill had a brilliant IPL 2023 and ended it with the Orange Cap on his head after 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80.

The first T20I between the two teams was washed out due to rain. The second match had a rain scare too but is currently underway in Port Elizabeth.

