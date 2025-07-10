Why Sachin Tendulkar's name is not on the Lord's Honours Board despite having scored a hundred at the iconic venue

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has almost every batting record in his kitty, including the most runs and centuries in international cricket. The 52-year-old finished his 24-year career with over 34,000 runs across formats and an incredible 100 centuries.
Yet, Tendulkar has one notable miss in his glittering resume - his name on the Lord's Honours Board. For the uninitiated, a batter scoring a century or a bowler picking up a five-wicket haul in an international match at Lord's has their names etched on the Lord's Honours Board.
Meanwhile, the Little Master had his portrait unveiled ahead of the third Test between India and England on Thursday, July 10.
During the unveiling ceremony, Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) president Mark Nicholas cheekily asked Tendulkar about his name missing from the Lord's Honours Board, saying (via TOI):
"You didn't get on the Lord's Honours Board. What happened? High-quality English bowling, I imagine."
However, Tendulkar was quick to remind Mark Nicholas about the one time he scored a century at the venue.
"I thought that in 1998, when we played a memorial game, I got a hundred then. Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald, Srinath, Kumble, and McMillan... But one normally thinks about having your name on the Honours Board. Somehow it wasn’t meant to happen, but it did happen," he said.
Let us find out when Tendulkar scored his lone Lord's century and why it doesn't count for the Honours Board.
A look back at Sachin Tendulkar's Lord's century in 1998
Sachin Tendulkar scored a masterful century at Lord's when MCC played the Rest of the World (ROW) in a 50-over game. Playing for ROW, the former right-hander smashed a sensational 125 off 114 deliveries, with 15 boundaries and four maximums.
Having restricted MCC to 261/4 in 50 overs, Tendulkar's knock helped ROW complete the run-chase in 43.3 overs. MCC boasted a world-class attack, featuring Glenn McGrath, Allan Donald, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath.
Yet, the Little Master took them down with effortless ease in his lone three-figure score at Lord's. However, the century wasn't enough to get Tendulkar to the Lord's Honours Board as the contest was an Unofficial exhibition match.
The now-52-year-old surprisingly struggled throughout his stellar career at Lords, averaging only 20 in eight games across formats. Further stunning is the fact that Sachin Tendulkar never managed even a 40+ score at the iconic venue.
