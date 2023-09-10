Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

In a big blow to India just weeks ahead of the ODI World Cup, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan due to a back spasm.

Captain Rohit Sharma at the toss said the middle-order batter suffered the injury "just now" and the official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is that he picked it up during warm-ups at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Iyer only recently returned from his back injury and played the previous match against Pakistan on September 2 and scored 14 (9). He didn't get to bat in the match against Nepal two days later because India won by 10 wickets.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain had missed IPL 2023 and all of India's matches in the lead-up to the Asia Cup because he had to undergo surgery for the recurring injury.

After making his comeback, he said he hadn't even imagined he'd be able to make it to the tournament.

"It's fantastic and I never imagined playing Asia Cup because the recovery was going slow and steadily. But I was really happy when selected in the team. I'm completely fine and we are just going to take it as the next game," he told Star Sports on September 2.

Iyer has been included in the squad for the 2023 World Cup and is seen as a key member because of his returns at the No. 4 batting position - over 800 runs, including two centuries.

In his absence, India tried over half-dozen names at No. 4 but none encouraged confidence.

Who has replaced Shreyas Iyer in today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

India have included KL Rahul to the team to replace Shreyas Iyer. The wicketkeeper-batter is himself returning from a long injury lay off and would likely bat at No. 4.

Rahul has a decent record at that position too - 241 runs at an average of 40.17, including a century.

Ishan Kishan would likely continue to bat at No. 5.