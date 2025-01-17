"Why are you spoiling a small kid's life?" - Aakash Chopra on reports of Gautam Gambhir naming a player for dressing room leaks during BGT 2024-25

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned why the identity of a player reportedly named by head coach Gautam Gambhir for dressing room news leaks during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 has been put in the public domain. He noted that such reports could spoil a player's career.

India suffered a 1-3 loss to Australia in BGT 2024-25. Gambhir reportedly reprimanded the team members before the final Test in Sydney. As per certain reports, the head coach, during the series review meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), held Sarfaraz Khan responsible for leaking the dressing room discussions to the media.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that such source-based stories could harm the player immensely.

"It's again a sources-led story. Someone spread the story that Gautam Gambhir said in the review meeting there is a kid responsible for all the dressing room leaks. Whether the story of that kid is true or not, but what Gautam said was also leaked and reached this journalist," he said (8:30).

"You start wondering. One leak's confirmation is being given by another leak. What is happening? How much harm it can cause to the kid, just think about it. The kid won't react and shouldn't as well. Why are you spoiling a small kid's life? Don't throw someone's name in the air like that," Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra noted that if someone is guilty, the BCCI would punish him. He added that such things shouldn't be made public even if there is a certainty about them.

"If Bumrah hadn't called it out, the fake news would have become true" - Aakash Chopra on a report about Jasprit Bumrah's injury status

Jasprit Bumrah suffered back spasms during the BGT 2024-25 final Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted some reports turn out to be fake as was the case with a recent injury update about Jasprit Bumrah.

"Sources are sometimes non-trustworthy and that happened. Jasprit Bumrah called it out. Someone put the news that Jasprit Bumrah has been advised bed rest. Bumrah tweeted that quote and said it's fake news, which is very easy to spread. Then you ask a question, if Bumrah hadn't called it out, the fake news would have become true," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that such false news should be refuted.

"You need to refute such news every time. Nowadays, when too much source-based news is floating around, people even drive their personal agendas. Bumrah is a phenomenal player, so it's easy for him. The journalist might have to introspect a little about whether his source was wrong or he jumped the gun a bit too soon," Chopra elaborated.

Jasprit Bumrah couldn't bowl in the second half of Australia's first innings and their second innings in the BGT 2024-25 final Test due to back spasms. The Men in Blue will hope that the seamer recovers quickly and is available for the 2025 Champions Trophy starting next month.

