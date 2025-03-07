"Why should you take a risk?" - Aakash Chopra on whether India should look to chase in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Men in Blue shouldn't look to chase if Rohit Sharma wins the toss in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He pointed out that chasing a target in a final could be risky, especially considering the absence of dew in Dubai.

India will square off against New Zealand in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. While the Men in Blue have won all their four games in the tournament, the Kiwis' only reversal was a 44-run loss against India in the final group game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator replied in the negative when asked whether India should look to chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"It's the final of the Champions Trophy. I feel this pitch would be similar to the one in the semi-final against Australia. So whoever bats first, can reach 280-285. However, the pitch is slightly on the slower side," he said (8:30).

"It's not a pitch where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. It doesn't remain a flat pitch throughout, and even if it remains, you only chase when you know dew will come, or else, why should you take a risk?" Chopra added.

India have won three of their four games, including the four-wicket victory against Australia in the semi-final, while chasing targets in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 44-run win against New Zealand was the only time they batted first in the tournament.

"Win the toss, bat first, score 280-285, and put pressure on the opposing team" - Aakash Chopra on the approach India should adopt in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Rohit Sharma hasn't won a single toss in the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged India to bat first and put pressure on New Zealand by posting a challenging target in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"When you have so many spin weapons and dew is not going to come, and the pitch can only slow down and not become fast over 100 overs as there is no grass and dew, I think batting first is the right way to go. Win the toss, bat first, score 280-285, and put pressure on the opposing team," he said (9:00).

The former India opener added that the Men in Blue would win if they post a 300-plus total.

"If you play very well, you might touch 300 as well. It will be tough, but you can. If you are able to do that, you will throw the cat among the pigeons, and then I don't think they would be able to chase 300," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that India too would find it difficult if they have to chase a 300-plus total. He added that while a 280-run target would be manageable, anything beyond that would leave them with an uphill task.

