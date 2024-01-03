Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today's 2nd SA vs IND Test?

South African captain Temba Bavuma has missed out on his team's playing 11 for the second Test against India in Cape Town due to an injury.

Bavuma strained his hamstring while fielding in the first innings of the first Test in Centurion. He didn't come to bat and Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s medical team assessed and found it 'too much of a risk' to let him bat.

"Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game. The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the 4th innings," a CSA statement said at the time.

The same reasoning has been applied to this Test as well, with an official statement saying that Bavuma would be assessed ahead of the South Africa T20 tournament.

The Proteas didn't need him in the previous Test, though. Dean Elgar led the side in his absence and scored the lion's share of the team's massive 408-run first innings. He was well-supported by his fast bowlers who blew India off twice for 245 and 131, respectively, to win the game by an innings and 32 runs.

Who has replaced Temba Bavuma in South Africa's 11?

Elgar will continue to lead the team in Bavuma's absence. It's unfortunate for Bavuma but a special moment for Elgar, who after announcing his retirement plans last month, will get to lead his national team in his final Test.

South Africa have brought in wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs, who is making his Test debut. He's mostly known for his hard-hitting in white-ball cricket but has a good first-class record as well - 892 runs at an average of 44.60 from 15 matches.

