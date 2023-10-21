Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today’s ENG vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

In a blow to South Africa ahead of a crucial 2023 World Cup clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the match.

The right-handed batter misses the match due to illness, forcing Aiden Markram to take the captaincy. Reeza Hendricks has replaced Bavuma in the playing XI.

Bavuma has been in shaky form in the three matches of the tournament so far, registering scores of 8, 35, and 11 against Sri Lanka, Australia, and the Netherlands, respectively.

With Hendricks possessing a power game, fans would hope for better support for Quinton de Kock, who began the tournament with consecutive centuries.

The Proteas started the tournament with two comprehensive wins, headlined by their highest World Cup total of 428 against Sri Lanka in Delhi. They beat them by 102 runs, followed by steamrolling Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow. However, they suffered a shock defeat to the Netherlands in Dharamshala after the Dutch amassed 245 in a rain-affected 43-over contest.

The likes of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen tried their best to overhaul the target, but the Netherlands registered a famous 38-run victory. Hence, the clash against England is a critical one as the Proteas look to save their campaign.

"Another tick off my list as a cricketer" - Temba Bavuma on playing at Wankhede Stadium

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During the presser on Friday, the opener said he was excited to play at the Wankhede Stadium due to its connections with Sachin Tendulkar. He had said, as quoted by iol.com.za:

"I think for me, growing up, idolizing a guy like Sachin Tendulkar, the Wankhede was a stadium you always heard about. So, to have that opportunity to be playing, that's another tick off my list as a cricketer."

Meanwhile, England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mumbai. They have made three changes, including bringing in Ben Stokes.