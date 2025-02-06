“Why are we thinking about the negatives?” - Rohit Sharma slams question on star player’s fitness ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma slammed a reporter for questioning the side's alternate plans should all-rounder Hardik Pandya get injured ahead of the first ODI against England in Nagpur on February 6. Hardik has been prone to injuries throughout his career, including an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup that prompted the reporter's question.

The 31-year-old played only the tournament's first four games before suffering an ankle injury during the Bangladesh outing. Hardik's absence led to a change in the balance of the Indian playing XI for the remainder of the World Cup.

While the Men in Blue still rampaged to the final, they ultimately finished second best to Australia in the summit clash.

Addressing the question on Hardik's fitness on the eve of the first England ODI, Rohit said [via Indian Express]:

"Why are we thinking about the negatives? That he will get injured, this will happen, that will happen. In the minds of the selectors, there are things in our minds. I can’t say that here. But there are things. We played the World Cup when he got injured."

He added:

"He got injured in the 3rd or 4th match. After that, we played the whole tournament. Although we lost the final, but we played good cricket till the final. So now, I won’t think about what will happen if he gets injured. What will happen if this happens, what will happen if that happens. I think, you are playing good cricket now. So we will hope that you keep playing good cricket and nothing happens."

Hardik hasn't played an ODI for India since the injury suffered during the Bangladesh game of the 2023 World Cup. The injury sidelined him for several months before his comeback in the 2024 IPL.

Hardik Pandya played a massive role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph

Hardik starred with the ball in the final against South Africa [Credit: Getty]

Hardik Pandya endured a forgettable return from injury in the 2024 IPL season, with the Mumbai Indians (MI) finishing at the bottom of the table under his captaincy.

However, the veteran all-rounder was back to his best in the 2024 T20 World Cup, helping India win their second title. Hardik prospered with bat and ball, scoring 144 runs at an average of 48 and picking up 11 wickets at an average of 18.

His highlight moment came in the grand finale against South Africa when he bowled two of the final four overs and finished with match-winning figures of 3/20 in three overs to help India win a thriller by seven runs. Hardik dismissed the well-set duo of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller to win India a final where they found themselves in dire straits with four overs remaining.

