Why is Virat Kohli not playing today’s 2nd India vs England Test?

India will be without the services of former captain and senior batter Virat Kohli for the second Test against England, which is being played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The 35-year-old was initially named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests. He, however, pulled out of the matches citing personal reasons and was replaced by Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar.

In Kohli’s absence, India went down to England by 28 runs in Hyderabad in the opening Test of the five-match series. The hosts dominated the first half of the Test and even gained a significant first-innings lead of 190. However, Ollie Pope (196) and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) starred in England’s fantastic turnaround.

Speaking of Kohli’s unavailability, the star cricketer’s brother, Vikas, recently took to social media to rubbish rumors about their mother’s health. According to some rumors, Kohli had taken a break due to his mother Saroj’s illness. Sharing an Instagram story, he clarified:

"I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern.”

It remains to be seen whether Kohli will return to the Indian Test squad for the last three matches of the ongoing series against England.

Former England cricketers reckon India missed Virat Kohli in Hyderabad

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believe that India missed Kohli’s intensity in Hyderabad as the visitors made a stunning comeback into the Test match.

"They miss Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely," Vaughan was quoted as saying on the Club Prairie Fire show.

"Virat Kohli has that presence and intensity, which is missing currently in the India team. Virat Kohli has that aura and presence. If England win the next Test match then India will be in big trouble. This is a big moment for Rohit Sharma, he needs to show that he can turn around the match without Virat Kohli," Panesar told news agency ANI.

Kohli has played 113 Tests so far, scoring 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15, with 29 hundreds and 30 fifties.

