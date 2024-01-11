Why is Virat Kohli not playing today’s IND vs AFG T20I? 

Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli is not part of the side's playing XI for the ongoing first T20I of the three-match home series against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after 14 months as the Men in Blue look to finalize their roster for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the former captain opted out of the opening encounter, citing personal reasons.

The seasoned campaigner is expected to rejoin the squad for the remaining two matches of the Afghanistan series. Kohli hasn't played a T20I since India's defeat to England in the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter for India in T20Is, having chalked up 4008 runs from 107 innings at an average of 52.73. With 296 runs from six outings, he was also the highest run-getter at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue are led by regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who also marked his return to the format for the first time since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli will return for the second T20I which is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on January 14.

Virat Kohli was one of India's standout performers in the two-match Test series against South Africa

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's two-match away-from-home Test series against South Africa. The 35-year-old earned widespread praise for his impressive performances in challenging conditions

He was the lone warrior for Team India in their second innings of the first Test at Centurion. While the remaining batters struggled to get going, Kohli contributed 76 runs as the visitors were bundled out for just 131 runs.

South Africa won the Test comprehensively by an innings and 32 runs. Rohit Sharma and Co. bounced back to win the second Test by seven wickets and draw the series 1-1.

Kohli batted with great aplomb in the first innings. He was the top scorer for the team, scoring 46 runs. He finished as the highest run-getter for India in the series, amassing 172 runs from three innings at an average of 43.00.

