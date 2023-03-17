Why has wicketkeeper Alex Carey left for Australia just ahead of the 1st ODI vs India?

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey was not a part of the first ODI against India on Friday, March 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The left-handed batter played in all four Tests of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Carey, however, emerged as a surprise absentee in the first ODI as he is Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper across formats. Australia's stand-in skipper, Steve Smith, revealed during the toss that the player has already departed for his homeland after falling sick.

Carey marks yet another absence that Australia will have to adapt to, with a number of first-team players already not included in the series.

Red-ball Skipper Pat Cummins, who departed after the second Test, chose to skip the three-match affair after his mother passed away. Fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood is also out of action after missing the entire Test series due to injury.

Who will don the gloves in the absence of Alex Carey in the first ODI?

With Alex Carey not playing, the Aussies have had to make some changes to their team combination. They have roped in Josh Inglis to take over the wicket-keeping duties.

Apart from Carey, the absence of David Warner is also glaring. The opening batter also departed for Australia halfway through the tour due to injury and has apparently not regained full fitness, leading to his absence from the playing XI.

Smith said during the coin toss:

"Alex Carey's sick, he's gone home. Josh Inglis has come in. David Warner's still not fit, he's missing out today. Mitchell Marsh is going to go to the top. The rest will come up on TV, I'm sure!"

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Who will win the first ODI between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

