"Why WTC Finals happen only in England?"- Aakash Chopra thinks World Test Championship final should be a 3-match series

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that the World Test Championship (WTC) final should be a three-match series instead of a one-off battle. He also questioned why the ICC have allotted the final to England once again.

The second edition of the World Test Championship will conclude at the Oval in June this year with a summit clash between India and Australia. Two years ago, England hosted the inaugural WTC Final between India and New Zealand, where the Blackcaps emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Aakash Chopra thinks that the conditions in England will not suit the Asian teams. He suggested that the teams should play a three-match series, with one match at home, one at the opponent's home and one at a neutral venue.

"Why WTC Finals happen only in England? Neutral venue but it mirrors non-Asian conditions," he wrote on Twitter.

"Why does it have only one game? Why not have a Test series to determine the World Test Champion? Why not have one test each at home and one at a neutral venue? Ambitious… Yes, of course," Aakash Chopra added in the tweet.

Cricket fans on Twitter pointed out that the cricket boards may find it difficult to have a 20-25 day vacant window in their schedule for a three-match series.

"Test cricket is a very unique sport" - Aakash Chopra explains why WTC Finals should be a 3-match series

Replying to those fans, Aakash Chopra further mentioned that Test cricket is different to other sports. He feels that is the reason the WTC finals should be a three-match series instead of a one-off match.

"No tournament lasts two years to find its winner. So, please don’t throw ‘Final should be one knockout game’ in my direction. Test cricket is a very unique sport… lasts five days. Championship lasts two years. Finals can surely be a 3-match series," Chopra concluded in a separate tweet.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli also felt that the WTC Finals should be a three-match series after the first edition of the mega event ended. However, the ICC has not made any changes to the final match's system.

The one-off game between India and Australia will start on June 8 at The Oval.

