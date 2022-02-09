James Anderson, Stuart Broad dropped from England Test squad for West Indies tour

England’s leading Test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been dropped from the squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

Anderson (39) is England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in the traditional format with 640 dismissals in 169 matches. Broad is next to Anderson on the list. He has 537 wickets from 152 matches.

Anderson claimed eight wickets in three Tests at an average of 23.37 during England’s 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Australia in the Ashes. Broad, on the other hand, picked up 13 wickets in three games at an average of 26.30.

England's selection panel, consisting of Andrew Strauss (interim managing director of England Men's Cricket), interim head coach Paul Collingwood and head scout James Taylor, on Tuesday, named a 16-member squad for the three-match Test tour of West Indies starting next month.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The decision to drop Anderson and Broad was taken by Andrew Strauss and supported by Collingwood. Joe root was also consulted on this. (Reported by Telegraph). The decision to drop Anderson and Broad was taken by Andrew Strauss and supported by Collingwood. Joe root was also consulted on this. (Reported by Telegraph).

Apart from the two bowling giants, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan have not found a place in the squad. Buttler had a torrid time in Australia, managing only 107 runs in four Tests at an average of 15.28 with a best of 39. Malan did better, scoring 244 runs in five Tests, but ended up averaging a poor 24.40. Billings featured in only one Test.

Opener Haseeb Hameed, who averaged 10 from four Tests against Australia, has been omitted along expected lines. There is also no place for Rory Burns, who scored 77 runs in three Tests against the Aussies.

Yorkshire fast bowler Matthew Fisher has been included in the squad for the West Indies series, while Joe Root retains his captaincy despite the Ashes disaster.

England will play three Tests in the West Indies from March 8 to March 28. While the first Test will be played in Antigua, the other two matches will be held in Barbados and Grenada respectively.

England’s squad for West Indies Tests: Joe Root (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

“Chance to reset and rebuild” - England interim coach on West Indies challenge

Interim head coach Collingwood has described the series against the Windies as a chance to rebuild the team following the Ashes debacle. Speaking after being named temporary coach, he asserted:

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can't wait to get started. Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



🏝 We've named our squad of 16 for our three-match Test tour of the Caribbean 🏏 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 We've named our squad of 16 for our three-match Test tour of the Caribbean 🏏🏝 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Also Read Article Continues below

Assistant coach Collingwood was asked to step in after Chris Silverwood quit as head coach in the wake of England’s 0-4 Ashes defeat.

Edited by Sai Krishna