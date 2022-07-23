Create
WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India escapes with a narrow win in the first ODI

Top 10 funny memes from the 1st ODI
Balakrishna
Modified Jul 23, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India began their West Indies tour with a close-fought victory in the first game of the three-match ODI series at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Dhawan also received the player of the match award for his magnificent 97.

India got off to a brilliant start in the match as Shubman Gill (64) and Shikhar Dhawan put on a 119-run opening partnership after being asked to bat first. Following Gill's unfortunate dismissal, Shreyas Iyer (54) hit a fluent half-century to keep the visitors ahead in the contest.

However, the hosts pegged back their run-rate significantly in the second half of the innings, picking up wickets at regular intervals. None of the middle-order batters scored substantially, which meant India could reach a total of 308/7 in 50 overs.

With an arguably below-par score to defend, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna began the proceedings with a couple of tight overs. The former accounted for the wicket of Shai Hope in the fifth over. Kyle Mayers (75) then stabilized the innings with Shamarh Brooks (46) as the duo stitched together a 117-run partnership for the second wicket.

Just when they looked threatening to take the game away, Shardul Thakur gave India the breakthrough by sending both batters back to the pavilion. Brandon King (54), Akeal Hosein (32*), and Romario Shepherd (39*) then played well in the middle order to keep the hosts in the hunt. But it proved to be insufficient as the Windies fell four runs short of the target in their 50 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhawan reviewed his and the team's performance in the match and said:

"It was a bit disapppiint to not get the hundred but I'm grateful for the 97. I really enjoyed that knock. It was holding a bit at the back it. It was holding a bit and it wasn't easy for the new batters."
"When me and Shreyas were batting, we knew we had to build a partnership and we did that well. There were a bit of nerves at the end. We didn't expect the game to get that close but we held our nerve."

Fans react to India's win against West Indies

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling encounter between India and West Indies in Trinidad. They expressed their reactions through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the first ODI:

Siraj to Samson in the dressing room 🙏🙏#IndvsWI#WIvsIND https://t.co/IiqlafcawN
RCB fans watching Siraj nail yorker after yorker for Indiahttps://t.co/roaA6isV0z
#SanjuSamson after saving a crucial boundary 🙌🙌#WIvIND #INDvWI https://t.co/cNRMpjQ0c1
Defended 15 runs in last over🙌🔥 Siraj Miyaan you beautyyyy #IndvsWI https://t.co/qLf9Eh3Fy3
Edited by Aranya Chaudhury

