WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India set a target of 309 runs in 1st ODI

Team India posted a mammoth target of 309 runs in the first ODI against West Indies on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

After being asked to bat first by Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan (97 in 99 balls) led the side from the front with a well-compiled knock. To the utter disappointment of fans, the southpaw fell three runs short of a well-deserved century when Gudakesh Motie dismissed him in the 34th over.

Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) also chipped in with vital contributions in the top order. However, middle-order batters failed to cash in on the great platform set.

BCCI @BCCI



Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) & Shreyas Iyer (54) propel



Scorecard - #WIvIND Innings Break!Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) & Shreyas Iyer (54) propel #TeamIndia to a total of 308/7 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI Innings Break!Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) & Shreyas Iyer (54) propel #TeamIndia to a total of 308/7 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/WIvIND-1STODI #WIvIND https://t.co/GdJBmSKgih

Team India lost wickets at regular intervals in the last 15 overs, which severely dented their run rate. Suryakumar Yadav (13), Sanju Samson (12), and Deepak Hooda (27) failed to provide much-needed impetus in the death overs. As a result, India crawled their way to just 308/7 after 50 overs.

Fans observed Team India's batters' inability to up the ante in the death overs and were left disappointed with their timid batting approach. They trolled Samson for wasting yet another opportunity at the international level and sympathized with Dhawan as he missed his century marginally.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It was a good wicket and I enjoyed batting on it"- India opener Shubman Gill on his knock

Youngster Shubman Gill revealed that the pitch was good for batting and that he relished it during his stay at the crease. Speaking at the end of the first innings, Gill said:

"It was a good wicket and I enjoyed batting on it. It was a great experience overall but I'm obviously disappointed with the way I got out. We are excited to play here in this beautiful stadium with the fans. We are happy with the total."

Gill further added that the spinners will have a big role to play in the second half and chasing the target will be tricky. He added:

"Anything over 300 is a challenging total. We have to make sure we bowl tight lines. It's a good wicket to bat on but the ball started to grip and hold a bit after 20-25 overs for the spinners. So they will have a big role to play and will be crucial for us."

It might be a tough chase for West Indies, considering their recent indifferent form and inexperienced batting line-up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far