Wiaan Mulder cleans up Travis Head for 9 as Australia collapse to 66/6 in 2nd innings of SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder struck a crucial blow by dismissing Travis Head during Australia’s second innings on Day 2 of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday, June 12. The match is being played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth ball of the 24th over in Australia’s second innings. Mulder bowled a fuller delivery that jagged back in sharply. Head’s front foot didn’t go far enough forward, and he was beaten on the inside edge. The ball deflected off his pad and crashed into the off stump.

The southpaw had a disappointing outing, managing just nine runs off 18 balls, including a boundary. His dismissal left Australia reeling at 66/6 after 23.4 overs.

Australia lose wickets in clusters in the second innings

Opting to bowl first on Day 1, South Africa's bowlers put in a commendable performance, dismissing Australia for 212 in 56.4 overs. Beau Webster was the top scorer for the Aussies with a gritty 72 off 92 balls, while Kagiso Rabada stood out with a brilliant spell, claiming five for 51.

However, South Africa also faltered with the bat, finishing Day 1 at 43/4. On Day 2, captain Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45) were the only notable contributors as the Proteas were bowled out for just 138 in 57.1 overs. Australian skipper Pat Cummins was exceptional, returning figures of 6/28.

In Australia’s second innings, Rabada struck early again, removing Usman Khawaja (6) and Cameron Green (0). Marnus Labuschagne managed 22, but first-innings half-centurion Steven Smith (13) and Beau Webster (9) fell cheaply.

Travis Head made nine, and Cummins was dismissed for six. At the time of writing, Australia were reeling at 74/7 in 26 overs, with Alex Carey (3) and Mitchell Starc (0) at the crease. Lungi Ngidi has been impressive with the ball, picking up three wickets.

