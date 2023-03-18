"Wicketkeeping in Tests is a lot different than in ODIs" - Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul's chances of playing WTC final as wicketkeeper

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that the idea of KL Rahul playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final as a wicketkeeper is a great one as he could add solidity to the middle-order with his batting too.

However, Jaffer is a bit worried about Rahul's history of back injuries and feels that could be a hindrance in his wicketkeeping in red-ball cricket. He feels that if the team management wants to go ahead with this decision, it is a great solution as long as they trust Rahul's wicketkeeping ability in Tests.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the 1st ODI, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say on KL Rahul's wicketkeeping potential in Tests:

"I like the thought of KL Rahul wicketkeeping in the World Test Championship final. Wicketkeeping in Tests is a lot different than in ODIs and he has had back issues in the past. But if Rahul is ready to don the gloves and he can play at No.5, then it will be a great option for India."

I like keeping wickets on pitches with bounce: KL Rahul

Rahul played an incredible knock to help India win the 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai, but he was also equally good with the gloves. After the game, Rahul agreed that when there's even pace and bounce on the surface, he enjoys doing the glovework.

Here's hat he said:

"When there’s bounce, I like keeping wickets. It is a bit of a challenge when it is slow and low, it is challenging physically. The ball was moving around and I enjoy playing here at the Wankhede."

Playing Rahul as a wicketkeeper in the WTC final could also allow India to play an extra batter too if needed. It will be interesting to see what the team management thinks about this.

