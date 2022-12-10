Wife Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 1st ODI century in more than 3 years

Virat Kohli ended his ODI century drought with a fabulous knock against Bangladesh today (December 10) in Chattogram. His wife Anushka Sharma lauded him for the innings by posting an Instagram story.

India batted first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the final ODI of the series against Bangladesh. The hosts had already won the series by winning the first two games.

Ishan Kishan replaced the injured Rohit Sharma in the playing XI and smashed an incredible 131-ball 210 against Bangladesh. Kohli supported him well by scoring 113 off 91. During the knock, Kohli ended his three-year ODI century drought.

The last time the right-hander had raised his bat to celebrate an ODI hundred was on August 14, 2019, against West Indies. Reacting on her husband's fabulous knock, Anushka clicked a photo of his celebration and posted on her Instagram story with three emojis.

It was Kohli's 72nd international hundred, going past Ricky Ponting; he's now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100). Kohli now trails Tendulkar (49) by five tons in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli smashes 11 fours and 2 sixes in 91-ball hundred against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli looked in fine touch against Bangladesh, as he hit 11 fours and two maximums. The right-hander rotated strike at will and maintained a strike rate of 124.

It should be noted that Bangladesh dropped a catch of Virat Kohli when he was on one. On the third ball of the sixth over, Kohli attempted a flick but could not time it well. The ball went towards Bangladesh captain Litton Das, who dropped a rather regulation catch at short midwicket.

That proved to be costly, as Kishan's double and Kohli's century guided India to a mammoth total of 409-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Bangladesh will have to produce an extraordinary performance to chase down the tall total and complete a clean-sweep.

It will be interesting to see how Bangladesh fare when they come out to bat. You can follow the live scorecard of the game here.

