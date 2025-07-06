"Will be my ideal partner" - Ajinkya Rahane picks legendary Indian captain as ideal doubles partner on sidelines of Wimbledon 2025 [Watch]

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane picked a legendary Indian captain as his ideal doubles partner on the sidlelines of Wimbledon 2025. The tournament is taking place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from June 23 to July 13.

Rahane was spotted at the sought-after event wearing a simple blue shirt, pants, and sunglasses. On the sidelines of the tournament he was asked who his ideal doubles partner would be, to which he named former India captain and great MS Dhoni.

"I would like to be partner with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He loves playing tennis. I enjoy watching tennis and I have played tennis quite a few times. I think MS Dhoni will be my ideal partner," Rahane said (via Star Sports).

The Indian team is currently in England as well, playing a five-match Test series. The second Test is headed into the final day with India needing seven wickets to win with 536 more runs to defend. They lost the opening Test and will be eager to bounce back and level the series.

When did Ajinkya Rahane last play a Test for India?

While Ajinkya Rahane is in England, he is not a part of the Indian Test team for the ongoing series. The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia in Delhi.

The right-hander has played 85 Tests for India so far, accumulating 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46 with 12 hundreds and 26 half-centuries to his name. He has even captained the side previously, leading them to victory during the famous 2020-21 BGT series in Australia.

However, Ajinkya Rahane has been out of favor of late and has not been part of the Test team for close to two years now. He last played a Test for India against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2023. Although he displayed brilliant form playing for Mumbai in the past domestic season, the right-handed batter was not considered for the England tour despite the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

