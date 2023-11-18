"Will not just make an impact but also score big runs" - Anil Kumble on Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final

Anil Kumble recently pointed out how Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has consistently provided his side with an impressive start with the bat.

Kumble is confident that Rohit will continue his impressive form in the upcoming 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Kumble said (2:57):

"Rohit Sharma has been very impactful throughout the tournament. However, I feel that in the final, he will not just make an impact but also score big runs.

Anil Kumble further reckoned that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will bag a five-wicket haul in the all-important summit clash against the five-time world champions.

"Similarly, when you look at the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has created a big impact," Kumble added. "I believe that he will also raise his hand in the final and take a five-wicket haul."

Both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have performed admirably so far in the 2023 World Cup. While Rohit has amassed 550 runs from 10 games, Bumrah has claimed 18 wickets from 10 encounters.

"He can be Australia's trump card in the final" - Anil Kumble on Josh Hazlewood

During the same discussion, Anil Kumble also explained how Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood could trouble the Indian batters if the conditions are favorable to fast bowling.

Kumble noted that Hazlewood's ability to hit the same line and length consistently makes him Australia's trump card for the 2023 World Cup final. He remarked (4:13):

"We saw in the semi-final how Josh Hazlewood hit those lengths consistently, like Glenn McGrath. He does it at a good pace and also extracts extra bounce because of his height. He can trouble the Indian batters if there is some movement on offer."

"He did trouble the Indian batters early on in Chennai as well," the former Indian head coach added. "He can be Australia's trump card in the final. We all talk about Mitchell Starc, but Josh Hazlewood has performed consistently for Australia."

Anil Kumble further added that the remaining Australian bowlers will be under a lot of pressure against India, considering their recent performances. He elaborated (7:15):

"Pat Cummins picked up three wickets in the semi-finals, but his role hasn't been very impactful compared to Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Adam Zampa did not perform very well, and he will also be under some pressure. Also, Australia could struggle with their fifth bowling option, as they will have to rely on Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh."

The 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. While the Men in Blue will be aiming for their third title, the Aussies will look to lift their sixth World Cup trophy.