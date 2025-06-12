"Will retire as the greatest cricketer ever" - Fans hail Pat Cummins for brilliant six-wicket haul in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final

Australian skipper Pat Cummins delivered again at a clutch moment in a crucial ICC final with a brilliant six-wicket haul in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord's. After Australia folded for 212 in their first innings, the Proteas moved to 94/4 in the first session on Day 2.

However, Cummins picked up five out of the next six wickets to dismantle the Proteas and bowl them out for a dismal 138. The 32-year-old finished with incredible figures of 6/28 in 18.1 overs to propel Australia into the ascendancy.

He also became just the fourth captain to pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test match at Lord's. Cummins' figures were also the best in a WTC final, and the champion pacer became the eighth Australian to complete 300 Test wickets.

Fans on X hailed the Aussie skipper for coming up clutch again with the following reactions:

Fans continued celebrating Pat Cummins for his game-changing spell, with one saying:

"This is not the first time for Captain Patrick James Cummins to rescue his team from trouble; that's the mentality, that's the aura, and only skippers like him deserve that proper captain hype."

"Was it Anderson who said Rabada is better than Cummins. That comment wouldn't have helped for sure. :)," tweeted a fan.

"Bumrah might have better skills but Patrick Cummins is way smarter, more clutch and an extraordinarily complete package," a fan said.

"Way more than I could have asked for" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins was overjoyed with his post-lunch spell on Day 2 of the 2025 WTC final and completing 300 Test wickets. The veteran pacer boasts incredible Test numbers with an average of 22 and 14 five-wicket hauls in 67 outings.

Talking to the broadcasters before Australia's second innings, Cummins said (via Cricbuzz):

"It's great, got some family as well here, which is nice. Came out after lunch with them looking good and bowled well. Pretty happy to have a decent lead at the moment. It's way more than I could have asked for, for any fast bowler 300 is a big number, niggles, injuries and played for a long time, so pretty happy."

A win in the ongoing WTC final will be Pat Cummins' third ICC title as Australian captain after the 2023 WTC and ODI World Cup triumphs. The defending WTC champions are on course to make it back-to-back with a valuable 74-run first innings lead.

