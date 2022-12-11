"Will Shikhar Dhawan be in trouble?" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's knock causing a selection headache

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan's blazing double century in the third ODI between India and Bangladesh could spell trouble for Shikhar Dhawan.

Kishan smacked 210 runs off 131 balls as the Men in Blue posted a score of 409/8 after being asked to bat first in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. Their bowlers then bowled out the Tigers for 182 to complete an emphatic 227-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether Kishan's performance would put Dhawan's place in India's ODI side at stake, explaining:

"He (Kishan) has given an extremely sweet headache. Shubman Gill should have been there in this series but was not there. Ishan Kishan got a chance here in place of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan does such a job that how will you move him? If you don't move him, will Shikhar Dhawan be in trouble?"

The former Indian opener added that it is difficult to predict who will open with Rohit Sharma going forward. He observed:

"Should Shikhar Dhawan be in trouble so soon? KL Rahul has himself started coming down the order. Rohit Sharma, he is the captain of the ship, will come back as an opener but who will be there with him? It's a million-dollar question for which I don't have an answer at the moment."

It might be difficult for Dhawan to hold on to his spot at the top of the order. With next year's ODI World Cup to be played in India and the pitches likely to be batting-friendly, the think tank might want an explosive opener alongside Rohit.

"He is absolutely fearless" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ishan Kishan's knock

Ishan Kishan smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI/Twitter]

Chopra undoubtedly picked Kishan as his Player of the Match, elaborating:

"There is no doubt that the Player of the Match is Ishan Kishan. He comes from Bihar but has made Jharkhand his home and plays from there. 210 runs in double-quick time. The most beautiful part about his game was that he did not have any fear, he is absolutely fearless."

The renowned commentator added that the 24-year-old opener did not play cautiously while approaching milestones. He said:

"There is no fear that he might get out when he is close to a milestone, whether it is 100, 150 or 200. He said that he has to maximize every ball and youth teaches you that. He does not think what is par for the course. The seasoned players tend to pace the innings."

Kishan reached his double ton off 126 balls, the fastest in ODI cricket. Chris Gayle previously held the men's record, with his double century coming off 138 deliveries.

