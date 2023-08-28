"Will solve our middle-order problem" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shreyas Iyer's return from injury

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Shreyas Iyer's comeback is a big positive for India, suggesting that the right-handed batter could solve the Men in Blue's middle-order woes in the Asia Cup 2023.

Manjrekar stated that Iyer has looked fit during the team's preparatory camp in Alur, Bengaluru, and is nearing match fitness. Opening up on the batter's return, the cricketer-turned-commentator told Star Sports:

"One big positive for Team India is that Shreyas Iyer is looking good. Running is involved in the net practice that has been going on in the camp. He was running well, which will solve our middle-order problem, which has been an ever-existing one. Iyer is looking net fit and is very close to being match fit."

Sanjay Manjrakar further stated that India had very limited options for the No. 4 position during the 2019 World Cup. He opined that the Men in Blue have many exciting choices this time around, adding:

"India didn't have enough options for the No. 4 spot during the last World Cup. We tried the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in that position. However, this time, it is different. We have many exciting options for the No. 4 position, with Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Tilak Varma being the potential candidates."

Notably, Shreyas Iyer remained on the sidelines due to a back injury. He underwent a successful surgery in London in April and is set to return to competitive cricket with the Asia Cup 2023.

"Looked better than the bowlers who were already fit" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling exploits in Ireland

Team India's star speedster Jasprit Bumrah made his highly anticipated return from injury in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that Bumrah showed no rustiness on his comeback series, bowling better than all the other seamers. He, however, suggested that 50-over cricket would test Bumrah's fitness. Manjrekar explained:

"50-over cricket tests a player's fitness the most. Bowling four overs in Ireland compared to bowling 10 overs within three hours is very different. Yes, you bowl a lot of overs in Tests, but there is a big gap between them."

"However, from what we have seen in Ireland, he bowled at 140 kph and bowled in the death overs. That showed me what value he brings in because he looked better than the bowlers who were already fit," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets in two matches against Ireland. He will be a pivotal cog for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.