"Will it succeed against strong sides like India?" - Ian Chappell questions Steve Smith's move from No.4 to opening in the bigger picture

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has questioned whether the move of pushing Steve Smith up to opener from his customary No.4 position will work against formidable sides like India.

Australia are slated to play a blockbuster five-Test series at home against India at the end of the year. Smith moving to the top of the order following David Warner's retirement has meant the attacking duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are left to carry the Aussie middle order.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell wasn't convinced that the pair's attacking instincts would work against dominant bowling attacks like India's, where Smith at No.4 might be a massive miss.

"The reason both Marsh and Head vigorously attack the opposition is because their aggression covers up their technical failings. Their aggression has worked against the lesser sides, but will it succeed against strong sides like India? If Marsh and Head have to try and dig Australia out of trouble against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, that will be a concern. Rest assured a vulnerable Australian top order will find itself in trouble if that Indian trio is fit and firing," wrote Chappell.

Chappell also expressed concern over Australia's batting without the presence of David Warner at the top.

"Australia's bowling, which features a settled and successful top four, is a major plus, but the batting is a concern for the current World Test champions. They are missing the ebullient David Warner's ability to harass opponents with his aggression as an opener," added Chappell.

Warner retired after the home series against Pakistan, which Australia won 3-0. Despite winning three of the four Tests since, including a 2-0 win in New Zealand, the Aussies suffered a shocking defeat to the West Indies at Brisbane.

"Smith is still Australia's best batter but at No. 4, not opening" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell believes Steve Smith is best suited to batting at No.4 and doubts whether he could be as consistent against the moving ball at the top of the order.

The 34-year-old has struggled since becoming a Test opener, averaging 28.50 with a lone half-century in four Tests.

"Smith is still Australia's best batter but at No. 4, not opening. Smith, like all players, is more vulnerable against the new ball. He'll occasionally succeed because he's a very good player, but he's unlikely to produce the consistently high scores he did in his heyday in the middle," said Chappell.

He added:

"By promoting Steven Smith to open so they could include two allrounders, they are now left with a query at the top and an overabundance of aggression in the middle order. The preference is to have a strong top six, but it's ideal when that batting order is balanced."

Smith boasts an incredible record at No.4 in Tests, averaging over 61 in 111 innings, including 19 centuries.

The champion cricketer is Australia's fourth all-time leading run-scorer with 9,685 runs at an average of almost 57 in 109 games.