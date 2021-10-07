Will Team India have a new jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021?

Even as Team India are gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2021, Indian fans are wondering what will be Team India’s jersey for the ICC event. The T20 World Cup will be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Often for a World Cup, teams don new kits. However, there is no official confirmation on whether the Men in Blue will be seen with a different jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021.

And, with only 10 days left for the start of the mega event, in all possibility, India are likely to continue wearing the same jersey.

In November last year, Team India’s new jersey, which they are currently wearing, was unveiled. The jersey has a retro feel to it and is strikingly similar to the one that Team India wore during the 1992 World Cup.

The change came into effect after the BCCI announced MPL Sports as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian team.

Team India wore the retro jersey for the first time in Australia during the white-ball series Down Under and received a thumbs up from a number of fans over their new attire.

A lot of cricket fans, who grew up in the 90s, got nostalgic after seeing India play in the jersey, which brought back memories of the 1992 World Cup.

Pakistan write ‘UAE 2021’ instead of ‘India 2021’ on their jersey?

Meanwhile, a picture of Pakistan’s jersey supposedly for the T20 World Cup 2021 is doing the rounds on social media. In an image that has gone viral, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam can be seen wearing a jersey, where the UAE have been mentioned as the hosts.

As per rules for the tournament, all participating sides have to mention the ICC event and the name of the hosts on their jersey. And, even though the T20 World Cup 2021 is being held in the UAE and Oman due to COVID-19 issues, India have retained hosting rights for the event.

However, Pakistan, according to the picture circulating on social media, have written ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup UAE 2021’ on their jersey, which has created quite a flutter.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet at the T20 World Cup on October 24 in Dubai. India have never lost a World Cup match to Pakistan irrespective of the format.

