Williamson and Jamieson ruled out of New Zealand's T20I series against Bangladesh due to injuries; Ravindra and Duffy named as replacements

New Zealand have been dealt with a set of injuries ahead of their home T20I series against Bangladesh. The Blackcaps will be without the services of Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, who are dealing with knee and hamstring issues, respectively. In Williamson's absence, Mitchell Santner will lead the side.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra and pacer Jacob Duffy have instead been included in the 13-man squad. The upcoming series proves to be an excellent opportunity for Ravindra to prove his T20 credentials ahead of a crucial 2024 season that includes both the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the T20 World Cup. He currently averages only 13.18 with the bat after 18 T20I appearances.

Ravindra was recently roped in by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the 2024 IPL mini-auction in Dubai.

Williamson, on the other hand, who recovered in time from his knee injury to partake in the 2023 ODI World Cup, was recently seen on the tour of Bangladesh. He scored a ton in the first innings of the first Test, which New Zealand went on to lose.

The ace batter will undergo a period of rehabilitation and strengthening, while a similar course of action is also placed for Jamieson.

New Zealand have a busy home season lined up, with the likes of Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia all set to tour after the culmination of the white-ball series against Bangladesh.

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket against South Africa and Australia. Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said ahead of the third ODI against Bangladesh.

“Jacob is an experienced T20 cricketer and always brings a lot when he is part of the Black Caps environment. He’s worked very hard on his white-ball skills in recent seasons. Rachin adds to any environment he’s a part of and has a great desire to learn and develop his game - across all three formats."

The upcoming series marks New Zealand's first T20I rubber at home since the one against Sri Lanka in April 2023.

New Zealand's T20I series against Bangladesh set to begin from December 27 onwards

The Blackcaps' road to the T20 World Cup will begin with a home series against Bangladesh from December 27 onwards. New Zealand have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, with the final contest scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 23.

McLean Park and the Bay Oval will host the T20Is, with the second and third games slated to be played on December 29 and 31, respectively.

New Zealand updated squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

