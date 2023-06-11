“Winning ICC trophies is not that easy” – Ravi Shastri credits MS Dhoni for winning three ICC titles after India loses WTC 2023 final

Ravi Shastri reserved ultimate praise for former captain MS Dhoni for winning three ICC titles after India lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final by 209 runs on Day 5, Sunday (June 11).

The former India cricketer & head coach said that winning the ICC trophy is ‘not easy’. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Dhoni 'made it look easy'.

Shastri said on-air on Star Sports:

“Winning ICC trophies is not that easy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni made it look easy.”

Dhoni helped India lift the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup. The Ranchi-born cricketer then guided the Men in Blue to the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly are the only other Indian captains to guide India to ICC trophies. Kapil guided India to their first-ever ODI World Cup trophy in 1983, while Ganguly lifted the 2002 Champions Trophy, shared with Sri Lanka.

Team India yet to win an ICC title since 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni

Team India has failed to win an ICC title since MS Dhoni left his captaincy.

Virat Kohli came close to winning the 2019 ODI World Cup when India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in the semifinal. Team India lost to the same team in the inaugural 2021 WTC final as the Kiwis emerged victorious by eight wickets.

Kohli also failed to lead India to glory at the 2021 World Cup as the Men in Blue crashed out in the group stage of the tournament.

The selection committee then appointed five-time IPL winning-captain Rohit Sharma as the skipper in hopes of winning an ICC title. Team India, however, crashed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after losing to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.

Now, India have lost another ICC trophy, i.e., the ICC 2023 WTC final, under Sharma’s captaincy.

Team India will next turn their attention to the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup that will be held at home later this year.

