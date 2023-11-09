"Winning the toss and batting first" - Adam Gilchrist suggests how India can be beaten in 2023 World Cup

Former Australian wicketkeeper and World Cup winner Adam Gilchrist believes India have been incredible in the 2023 World Cup so far and will be tough to beat for any opposition. However, he still suggested oppositions like Australia to bat first if they win the toss against the Men in Blue in knockouts.

Gilchrist pointed out just how dangerous Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been under the lights and feels one way to neutralize that is to make them bowl first.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, here's what Adam Gilchrist had to say about Team India (1:00):

"I think firstly winning the toss and batting first, given how India have gone about their business. I don't suggest that they have a weakness in chasing. They have the greatest-ever run-chase co-ordinator in Virat Kohli.

"But the damage that the Indian bowling attack has been doing under lights, they have been lethal. Siraj, Shami, and Bumrah have been almost unplayable. It might be more conducive to bat against them in daylight."

Gilchrist further added (2:40):

"India identified that they were a bit top-heavy with the spin talent, especially with the conditions over there. But if they wanted to be competitive overseas, they needed to develop a fast bowling program. The MRF pace academy with Dennis Lilee and now Glenn McGrath certainly helped."

Adam Gilchrist on India's star-studded bowling line-up

Adam Gilchrist also believes one of the main reasons why the Men in Blue look stronger now than the other editions of the World Cup is because of the balance in their bowling attack.

After the incredible pace trio, Gilchrist shed light on the role that Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have in making sure India keep the pressure on the opposition. On this, he stated (3:25):

"India have a well-balanced bowling lineup as the fast bowling talent is beautifully married with a couple of varieties of spin. Jadeja's stats are amazing. Kuldeep Yadav is a variation that can often bamboozle any opposition.

"And then you have Ravi Ashwin sitting in the background hardly getting a go. They have always had a powerful batting line-up. But it's the potency of the bowling that's making them such a threat at the moment."

India have guaranteed themselves a top-spot finish in the league phase and are awaiting one among New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan in the semifinals.