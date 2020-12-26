Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand’s most-capped cricketer across formats

On Saturday, veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor became the country’s most-capped player across all three formats of cricket.

Taylor achieved the landmark during the first Test against Pakistan at the Bay Oval, which is the Kiwi legend’s 438th match for the New Zealand cricket team.

The earlier record was held by former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who played in 437 matches for the country. Two more former captains, Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming represented the Kiwis in 432 and 395 matches respectively.

Celebrating the achievement Blackcaps tweeted:

At Tea on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand had scored 128 for 2 in 54 overs. Ross Taylor was batting on 66 and skipper Kane Williamson on 49.

Earlier, New Zealand got off to a bad start after being sent into bat. Tom Latham was sent back by Shaheen Afridi for four in the very first over. Tom Blundell also perished to the same bowler for five. Then Ross Taylor walked in to create history.

All about setting the bar higher: Ross Taylor

Last month, speaking about the impending record, Ross Taylor stated that records were meant to be broken and that, for him, it was all about setting the bar higher for New Zealand cricket. He was quoted as saying:

“My mentor, Martin Crowe, always used to say records are meant to be broken for the next guy to come beat. Whatever number of games I end up on, hopefully, Kane (Williamson) and whoever comes through can beat that and keep setting the bar higher.”

While Taylor isn’t sure if he will play the 2023 World Cup in India, it's one of his goals as he approaches the end of his glorious career.

The 36-year-old is currently playing his 104th Test. He has played 232 ODIs and 102 T20Is for New Zealand.