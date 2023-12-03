"With any player, it’s how they perform"- Australia's chief selector George Bailey claims David Warner is not assured farewell Test 

Former Australian captain and current chief selector George Bailey has made it clear that David Warner's performance in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan will be the only factor that will determine whether he will be given the farewell Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The three-match series is slated to be played from December 14 in Perth, followed by the second and third Test from December 26 in Melbourne and January 3 in Sydney, respectively.

Warner has been pretty vocal about how he wants to finish his Test career by playing the New Year Test on his home ground, SCG.

There have been mixed reactions, as many former cricketers feel no player should have the right to decide when to hang his boots without performing.

However, George Bailey thinks that David Warner is still the best choice to open alongside Usman Khawaja in the first Test at Perth. Here's what Bailey said to the reporters on Sunday:

"We’ve been pretty consistent around the fact that with any player, it’s how they perform as an individual, and how that performance actually fits into the function of the team, and that won’t change."

Bailey further added:

"We get the advantage of having a home Test series and being able to name a squad Test by Test. And not specific to Dave, but I think all players, it’s about performing and how that fits into the team that will determine the make-up of a side in any given Test."

George Bailey on David Warner's long-term replacement

George Bailey understands the massive task that the selectors have of finding a long-term replacement for David Warner. He has urged the fans to stay patient, as he feels Warner is a one-of-his-kind Test opener.

Giving the example of the late Shane Warne, George Bailey stated:

“That ability to put the opposition under pressure is pretty special and not to be taken lightly. I think back to (Shane Warne) finishing up as a spinner, and how many spinners got brought in and shuffled out in the quest to almost try and replicate Warnie."

He added:

“I’d put David in that category, the way he’s opened the batting for Australia for such a long period of time. That’s something we’re certainly conscious of, making sure that fit post-David is the right one.”

Australia's squad for 1st Test vs PAK: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.