"My back hurts looking at her bowl" - Twitter reacts to Maya Sonawane's unique bowling style in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Maya Sonawane bowled a couple of overs for Velocity earlier on Tuesday in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 (Image Source: Twitter)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 06:17 PM IST
News

Maya Sonawane drew everyone's attention with her unique bowling action while playing for Velocity in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. She has joined the likes of Shivil Kaushik and Paul Adams in the group of spin bowlers with a bizarre action.

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 got underway on Monday night in Pune with a match between the Supernovas and Trailblazers. Supernovas emerged victorious in that game by 49 runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit have a chance of qualifying for the final by defeating Velocity on Tuesday.

Velocity won the toss and opted to field first in the day game. The conditions seemed good for batting as captain Kaur scored a half-century for the Supernovas and guided the team to 150/5 in their 20 overs.

Speaking with the host broadcasters after the first innings, Kaur said:

"In the day game, it is always a bit tough. Initially, we threw some wickets away, so Taniya and I decided that we needed to build a partnership. We always look at areas we want to improve but that doesn't happen always in the game. I'm happy with the score we've put up."

While Harmanpreet Kaur's solid batting performance was one of the talking points from the first innings, another thing that drew fans' attention was the bowling action of Maya Sonawane.

The right-arm leg-spinner came in to bowl the 10th over of the Supernovas innings. Although her bowling action seemed difficult to pick up, the Supernovas scored 19 runs off her two overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur smashing a four and a six in her second over.

Fans on social media react to Maya Sonawane's bowling action

Here is a video of Maya's bowling followed by some of the top Twitter reactions to it:

What do you make of Maya Sonawane's bowling action? 🤔 🤔Follow the match 👉 bit.ly/WT20C-2#My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL https://t.co/4d5CPZeqWU
The unique bowling action of Maya Sonawane #CricketTwitter #WomensT20Challenge https://t.co/qDo34OnHsE
Debut for 23 year old leg spinner from Maharashtra, Maya Sonawane#My11CircleWT20C#WomensT20Challenge2022 https://t.co/IRylJ62EGx
That’s the unique bowling action of Maya Sonawane!What adjective will you use for her action?#WT20Challenge https://t.co/JQgOfiOmHy
Maya Sonawane, with a slightly unorthodox bowling action. https://t.co/P22BtoHKlY
Maya Sonawane's wonderfully unique action.#WomensT20Challenge https://t.co/1qENiJUyNx
Maya Sonawane's wonderful Unique Action. 𝙈𝙖𝙮𝙖 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙚 🤝 𝙋𝙖𝙪𝙡 𝘼𝙙𝙖𝙢𝙨#WT20Challenge #SNOvVEL #My11CircleWT20C https://t.co/bBsy6PAanq
Maya Sonawane🤝Paul AdamsTaking us right back to our childhood!🥲#WomensT20Challenge | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/y3OZNEETiE
Maya Sonawane turning heads with her action 🏏#MayaSonawane #PaulAdams #ShivilKaushik #WomensT20Challenge https://t.co/n8l6oge7Br
Amazing bowling action by Maya Sonawane.. 😯😯#SNOvVEL#WomensT20Challenge2022 https://t.co/O8Xcj5rLqn
My back hurts looking at Maya Sonawane bowl.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
