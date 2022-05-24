[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur takes a blinder to dismiss Shafali Verma in Women's T20 Challenge 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur is having a memorable outing on the field while leading the Supernovas in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 against Velocity on Tuesday, May 24. She scored a fantastic half-century in the first innings and followed it up with an excellent catch in the second innings.

Velocity won the toss and invited the Supernovas to bat first in Pune. Even though the Supernovas lost a few early wickets, captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 71 inspired them to a competitive score of 150 runs.

Speaking to the host broadcasters after the first innings ended, Kaur said:

"Initially, we threw some wickets away, so Taniya and I decided that we needed to build a partnership. We always look at areas we want to improve but that doesn't happen always in the game. I'm happy with the score we've put up. It will be enough but we have to look for wickets and create some pressure."

During the 10th over of the second innings, Shafali Verma got Velocity off to a flier with a half-century. Deandra Dottin dropped her catch in the sixth over of the innings, but Harmanpreet Kaur took a blinder to dismiss her in the 10th over.

You can watch the video here:

Can Harmanpreet Kaur lead her team to the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Final?

Kaur did her best with the willow and inspired her team to 150/5 after coming out to bat with the team reeling at 18/3. As mentioned earlier, she also pulled off an incredible catch on the field to dismiss the dangerous Shafali Verma.

While Kaur did not have the best day in the bowling department, where she conceded 12 runs off one over, her team still has a chance of winning the game.

Velocity need 21 runs off 22 balls. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee