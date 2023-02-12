Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India Women vs Pakistan Women: Who won yesterday's match?

India Women beat Pakistan Women by seven wickets in yesterday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match at Newlands in Cape Town. The victory marked India Women’s highest successful chase at the T20 World Cup and the second-highest run-chase of all time in the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive 149/4 on the board courtesy of skipper Bismah Maroof (68* off 45) and Ayesha Naseem (43* off 25). India, however, got past the target with one over to spare. Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38) played a terrific knock under pressure, while Richa Ghosh (31* off 20) once again brought her power game to the fore.

When India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16) was dismissed, top-edging a sweep off Nashra Sandhu, the match was in the balance at 93/3 in the 14th over. However, Rodrigues and Ghosh added an unbroken 58 for the fourth wicket in quick time to guide India home.

On 9, Ghosh was adjudged lbw to Sadia Iqbal. However, she used the DRS to overturn the decision as UltraEdge spotted a spike. India needed 28 off their last three overs. Ghosh attacked Aiman Anwer and slammed her for three consecutive fours in the 18th over to swing the match India’s way.

Rodrigues, who played anchor for most part of her innings, then slammed Fatima Sana for three fours in the penultimate over. The last boundary, drilled through the off-side, brought up India’s triumph and also a well-deserved fifty for Rodrigues.

Earlier, India lost Yastika Bhatia for 17 in the chase as she chipped a full delivery from Sadia Iqbal to cover. However, Shafali Verma (33 off 25) played a crucial hand in ensuring the chasing side did fall too far behind the asking rate. She struck four boundaries before a brilliantly judged catch by Sidra Ameen on the ropes ended her stay at the crease.

A tight spell from Sandhu resulted in the wicket of Indian Women skipper Harmanpreet. However, Rodrigues and Richa combined in a brilliant alliance to pull the chasing side over the line.

Radha Yadav shines with 2/21 before Maroof-Ayesha counterattack

Maroof and Ayesha starred with the bat to guide Pakistan Women to a competitive 149/4. The duo added an unbroken 81 runs for the fifth wicket to lift Pakistan from a precarious 68/4.

Bowling first after losing the toss, India Women got off to an impressive start as Javeria Khan (8) was caught at short fine leg off Deepti Sharma’s bowling. Maroof struck consecutive boundaries in Deepti’s next over to give the innings some momentum. India, however, struck crucial blows at the other end.

Muneeba Ali (12) was stumped off Radha Yadav as she charged down the track and was beaten by an arm ball. India Women then took an excellent review to send back Nida Dar for a duck. The Pakistan batter attempted to pull a well-directed short ball from Pooja Vastrakar, but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper; UltraEdge clearly spotting the spikes.

Pakistan were four down at the start of the 13th over when Sidra Ameen’s (11) attempted reverse sweep off Yadav popped up as a simple catch behind the wickets. Ayesha’s entry immediately swung the momentum Pakistan’s way. The youngster struck Renuka Singh off consecutive deliveries in the 16th over. There were three wides as well in the over, which went for 18.

Maroof brought up her fifty with a well-placed boundary behind the wickets off Vastrakar’s bowling. Ayesha was dropped twice in the last two overs as India began feeling the pressure. The second chance went for six as Pakistan ended their innings with a flourish and set India exactly 150.

India Women vs Pakistan Women: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

Maroof led from the front for Pakistan Women, striking seven fours in her half-century. Ayesha gave the innings much-needed momentum, whacking two fours and as many sixes. With the ball, Sandhu stood out. She claimed the big scalps of Shafali and Harmanpreet, conceding only 15 runs in her four overs.

For India Women, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav impressed with figures of 2/21. Rodrigues anchored the chase with a mature half-century, while Ghosh came in and sealed the game in India’s favor with some impressive strikes.

Rodrigues was named Player of the Match for her game-defining knock of 53*.

