Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India Women vs West Indies Women: Who won yesterday's match?

India Women beat West Indies Women by six wickets in yesterday’s (February 15) ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match at Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, the Women in Blue registered their second win in the tournament in as many games.

Bowling first after losing the toss, India did exceedingly well to hold West Indies to 118/6 as all-rounder Deepti Sharma starred with 3/15. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 42) and Richa Ghosh (44* off 32) then added 72 runs for the fourth wicket as the chasing side recovered from 43/3 to canter home in 18.1 overs.

Chasing 119, India Women got the chase underway with a flurry of boundaries. Shafali Verma smacked Shamilia Connell for three fours in the first over. Three more fours came in the second over as well bowled by Chinelle Henry - two of which came off Smriti Mandhana’s bat.

India Women raced away to 28/0 after two overs. However, West Indies hit back with some big wickets. Mandhana (10) was foxed by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack and ended up being stumped. Jemimah Rodrigues (one) fell to a brilliant caught and bowled by Hayley Matthews. India suffered a third big blow when Shafali (28) holed out to long leg trying to go after Ramharack.

Following a stoppage in play as injured Stafanie Taylor was stretchered off the field, India Women skipper Harmanpreet smashed Afy Fletcher for consecutive boundaries.

For the second game in a row, Ghosh impressed under pressure. She hit five fours, including the winning hit off Connell after Harmanpreet perished in her effort to go for the glory stroke.

Deepti Sharma stars with 3/15 as India Women restrict West Indies to 118/6

Off-spinner Deepti led India Women’s bowling charge against West Indies, restricting the opponents to 118/6. Apart from picking up three wickets, she also became the first Indian bowler (male or female) to claim 100 T20I scalps.

After India Women lost the toss and bowled first, Pooja Vastrakar struck with her first delivery as Hayley Matthews (two) edged a short-of-a-length delivery to the keeper. Stafanie Taylor (42 off 40) and Shemaine Campbelle (30 off 36) added 73 runs for the second wicket. However, they did not score quickly enough to put the Indian bowlers under pressure.

Deepti broke the partnership in the 14th over, dismissing both set batters. Campbelle was caught at short third man off a reverse sweep, while Taylor was trapped lbw by a straight delivery as she moved across her stumps and missed the flick. India smartly used the review to get the decision in their favor. Chinelle Henry (two) was then run-out as her bat bounced in the air while she dived to complete a run.

Renuka Singh cleaned up Shabika Gajnabi (15) in the penultimate over, while Deepti bowled Afy Fletcher (0) in the 20th over to reach 100 T20I scalps as India Women completed a dominating bowling performance.

India Women vs West Indies Women: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match?

Deepti was outstanding with the ball for India. She dismissed both set West Indies batters - Taylor and Campbelle - and conceded under four runs an over. With the bat, Ghosh guided the chase again with a mature knock, while skipper Harmanpreet chipped in with a handy contribution of 33.

For West Indies, Taylor top-scored with 42, while Ramharack finished with excellent figures of 2/14.

India Women all-rounder Deepti was named Player of the Match for her brilliant bowling spell.

