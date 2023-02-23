Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Australia vs India match (Updated)

Australia kept alive their hopes of winning their sixth T20 World Cup title. The Aussies are unbeaten in the semis of the mega event since 2009. On Thursday, February 23, Meg Lanning’s team defeated Harmanpreet Kaur’s India by five runs in the semi-final of the 2023 edition at Newlands in Cape Town.

Kaur blasted her way to 52 runs off 34 balls with six fours and one six, but it wasn’t enough for India to chase down 173. Ashleigh Gardner was named as the Player of the Match for scoring 31 off 18 and later picking up two wickets.

Nat Sciver on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 most runs List

England’s Nat Sciver remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has racked up 176 runs from four matches at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 147.89. She hit her top score of 81 not out against Pakistan in England’s last Group game.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy is second on the list, having scored 171 runs at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 119.58 with two half-centuries and a top score of 55. Both Sciver and Healy have a chance to add to their tally since both their teams are alive in the competition.

India’s Smriti Mandhana finished the championship with 151 runs from four games, with two half-centuries and a top score of 87.

Ashleigh Gardner on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 most wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Gardner has replaced her teammate Megan Schutt as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. Although both bowlers have nine wickets apiece to their names, it’s Gardner, who has a superior average of 11.66 compared to Schutt’s 12.44.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu have eight wickets apiece to show for their efforts. But it’s Ecclestone, who will have a chance to add to her tally since England are through to the semis.

