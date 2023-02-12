Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after India vs Pakistan match (Updated)

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India have made a stupendous start to their campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. On Sunday, February 12, the Women in Blue beat Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group B match at Newlands in Cape Town.

India are currently placed second in the table with a net run rate of +0.497. After opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 149 on the back of Maroof’s 68 and Ayesha Naseem’s 43.

Thereafter, an unbeaten 58-run stand between Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India chase down the target with six balls to spare.

Chamari Athapaththu on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu is the leading run-scorer of the championship. The left-hander scored a match-winning 68 against South Africa to help her team pull off a big upset in the opening game. Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof also has 68 runs to her name, but she has an inferior strike-rate of 123.63 compared to Athapaththu’s 136.

Alyssa Healy was excellent against the White Ferns, scoring 55 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues racked up an unbeaten 53 against Pakistan. They occupy the next two spots on the table.

Ayesha Naseem, Hayley Matthews and Meg Lanning are fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Ashleigh Gardner on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Ashleigh Gardner remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament after her marvelous performance against New Zealand at Boland Park. The right-arm off-spinner picked up five wickets and also registered the best figures by an Australian bowler in the history of the T20 World Cups.

Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr, and Lea Tahuhu from New Zealand have three wickets apiece to their names. Australia’s Megan Schutt was excellent the other day after she dismissed Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates for golden ducks.

