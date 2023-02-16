Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Pakistan vs Ireland match (Updated)

Pakistan, on Thursday, February 15, beat Laura Delany’s Ireland by 70 runs in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands in Cape Town. Left-handed batter Muneeba Ali became the Player of the Match after she scored a century.

Muneeba’s century helped Pakistan set Ireland a challenging target of 166 to chase down. Thereafter, Nashra Sandhu picked up four wickets as the Women in Green bowled their opponents out for 95 in 16.3 overs. With the win, Pakistan moved to third in the points table, below England and India.

Muneeba Ali on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs list

Muneeba Ali raced to the top of the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The southpaw has scored 114 runs from two matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 139.02, with a top score of 102 against Ireland at Newlands in Cape Town.

#PAKvIRE | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp The first hundred by a Pakistan player in women's T20Is Muneeba Ali's spectacular feat sees her win the Player of the Match award

Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning are second and third on the list, respectively. Nigar Sultana Joty is fourth after she became the first Bangladesh batter to score a half-century in a Women’s T20 World Cup match. Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Madavi have also played match-winning knocks.

Ashleigh Gardner on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets list

Updated list of wicket-takers

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The off-spinner has six wickets to her name with a five-wicket haul to show for her efforts. Her economy rate of 4.14 shows how difficult it has been for the batters to tackle her.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu and England’s Sophie Ecclestone also have six wickets apiece to their names. But it’s Gardner who is on top, on the back of her superior average of 4.83.

Sri Lanka’s Oshadi Ranasinghe and New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu have picked up five wickets apiece.

