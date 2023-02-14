Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after South Africa vs New Zealand match (Updated)

Sune Luus’ South Africa beat New Zealand by 65 runs on Monday to open their account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Chloe Tryon was the Player of the Match after she scored 40 runs with six fours and followed her knock with a spell of 3-0-12-0.

After being asked to chase down 133, New Zealand were bowled out for 67 in 18.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Nonkuleleko Mlaba finished with figures of 4-0-10-3.

Chamari Athapaththu on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The left-handed batter has scored 83 runs in two games at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 123.88 with a half-century and top score of 68 to show for her efforts.

Athapaththu’s teammate Harshitha Madavi is second on the list, having scored 77 runs at a strike rate of 11. Her top score of 69 not out came against Nigar Sultana Joty’s Bangladesh on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town.

Bismah Maroof, the Pakistan captain, is third with 68 runs. Alice Capsey of England is fourth after she registered the fastest fifty by an English batter at the T20 World Cup.

Sophie Ecclestone on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Women's T20 World Cup 2023

England’s Sophie Ecclestone has replaced Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner as the new leading wicket-taker of the tournament The left-arm spinner picked up a three-wicket haul against West Indies and got another against Ireland. She has six wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

Gardner moved down to second on the list with five wickets but has played one less game than Ecclestone. Sri Lanka’s Oshadi Ranasinghe also has five wickets. Inoka Ranaweera and Sarah Glenn have four wickets apiece to show for their efforts.

