Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Sri Lanka vs Australia match (Updated)

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a Group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Thursday, February 16. The Aussies, led by Meg Lanning, have won three matches in a row and have six points under their belt at a net run rate of +2.413.

Alyssa Healy won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten 54 off 43 balls, with the help of six fours and one six.

After being asked to chase down 113, Australia romped home with 25 balls to spare. Beth Mooney also racked up a half-century.

Alyssa Healy on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Australia’s Alyssa Healy is the new leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed opening batter has scored 146 runs from three matches at an average of 73 and a strike rate of 124.78, including two half-centuries and a top score of 55.

Muneeba Ali, who became the second Pakistan batter to score a hundred in the history of the T20 World Cup, is second on the list. The left-handed batter has scored 114 runs from two matches at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 139.02.

Sri Lanka’s Harshita Madavi (111) and Chamari Athapathtu (99) are third and fourth on the list, respectively. Nigar Sultana Joty, Bismah Maroof, Richa Ghosh and Alice Capsey have also been impressive so far with the bat.

Megan Schutt on top of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Australia’s Megan Schutt is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets from three matches at an excellent economy rate of 5.30.

Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, and Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner have six wickets apiece to their names. Lea Tahuhu and Oshadi Ranasinghe have five wickets apiece.

Sarah Glenn, Marufa Akhter, Oshadi Ranasinge, Georgia Wareham, and Deepti Sharma have also been among the wickets.

