Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Pakistan match 

India, on Sunday, February 12, beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group B match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town. The Women in Blue won the game after chasing down 150 with one over to spare.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan put up a healthy score of 149 for four on the board. But India got home in 19 overs after Jemimah Rodrigues’ and Richa Ghosh’s onslaught.

India climb to second in the table

With the win, India went up to second in the points table and are placed below Heather Knight's England, who beat West Indies.

Maroof's Pakistan are placed second-last above West Indies, who lost to England in their opening game at Boland Park on Saturday.

India will have a chance to get to the top when they face the West Indies in their next match on February 15.

After being put in to bat first, Pakistan lost the early wicket of opening batter Javeria Khan. Muneeba Ali also fell cheaply, having scored 12. Pooja Vastrakar delivered a body blow by getting rid of the dangerous Nida Dar, who perished after failing to open her account.

Sidra Ameen struggled her way to 11 before Radha Yadav sent her packing. From there on, skipper Bismah Maroof and 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem took charge and made sure that Pakistan posted a competitive score of 149 for four.

Even as Maroof scored 68 off 55 with seven fours, Naseem powered her way to an unbeaten 25-ball 43. Radha was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-21-2.

India got off to a steady start in their run-chase as they managed to score 43 runs, losing only the wicket of Yastika Bhatia, who scored 17 off 20. Sadia Iqbal gave Pakistan their maiden breakthrough in the last over of the powerplay.

Shafali Verma started to look ominous before left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu accounted for her wicket. The 19-year-old scored 33 runs off 25 balls with the help of four fours. Harmanpreet Kaur came out with a lot of intent and scored 16 runs with two balls.

With 28 runs needed off 18 balls, the match was well and truly in the balance, but Richa Ghosh hit Aiman Anwar for three fours in a row to take the match in India’s favor.

Nida Dar had an off-day as well after she leaked 36 runs and failed to pick up a single wicket. While Richa stayed not out on 31 off 20, Jemimah scored an unbeaten 38-ball 53.

