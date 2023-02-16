Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Ireland match

Pakistan on Thursday, February 15, opened their account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. They defeated Laura Delany’s Ireland by 70 runs at Newlands in Cape Town. With the win, Bismah Maroof and Co. moved to third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.542.

Ireland, on the other hand, lost their second game and are at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.922.

Pakistan beat Ireland in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After being put in to bat first, Pakistan racked up a decent score of 165 for the loss of five wickets. Javeria Khan and skipper Maroof failed to get into double digits. But it was the opening batter Muneeba Ali who smashed her way to her maiden T20I hundred.

The southpaw became the second batter after Ahmed Shehzad to score a hundred for Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Muneeba became the sixth batter to score hundreds in Women’s T20 World Cups. She also broke the record for the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in WT20Is.

Muneeba got to her half-century off 40 balls after which she raced to her hundred off 66 balls. Muneeba went on to rack up 102 runs off 68 balls with the help of 14 fours.

The left-handed batter was also involved in a partnership of 101 runs for the third wicket with Nida Dar. Arlene Kelly was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland with two wickets.

Ireland faltered big-time in their run-chase and were bowled out for 95 in 16.3 overs. Orla Prendergast scored 31 off 21 before Nashra Sandhu accounted for her wicket.

Eimear Richardson hit five fours on her way to 28 off 17. Sandhu was exceptional for the Women in Green with figures of 4/18.

