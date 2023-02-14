Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs New Zealand match

South Africa started their campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 with a three-run defeat against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the opening game on February 10. However, Sune Luus and Co. made a stupendous comeback by beating Sophie Devine’s New Zealand by 65 runs on Monday, February 13, at Boland Park in Paarl.

With the win, South Africa moved into third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.550. As far as the White Ferns are concerned, they have had a horror run thus far.

After their 97-run loss against Meg Lanning’s Australia, they registered their lowest score in the history of the mega event, getting bundled out for 67 in the second innings. Their net run rate of -4.050 is the worst among every other team in the tournament.

South Africa register thumping win in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After opting to bat first, South Africa found themselves in all sorts of trouble. They were reduced to 78 for five in 12.3 overs. However, a partnership of 47 runs between Sinalo Jafta and Chloe Tryon took them to a respectable score of 132 for six.

Tryon was their standout batter after she scored 40 runs off 34 balls with the help of six fours. Jafta was also effective as he made 28 with two fours.

Eden Carson and Lea Tahuhu picked up two wickets apiece for New Zealand. Hayley Jensen got the important wicket of Tryon. Amelia Kerr couldn’t make a breakthrough, but gave away runs at an economy rate of 5.25.

New Zealand couldn’t put up any sort of fight in their run-chase and were bowled out for 67 in 18.1 overs. Amelia Kerr, skipper Sophie Devine and Jess Kerr got into double digits.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa after he finished with figures of 4-0-10-3. Marizanne Kapp and Tryon bagged two wickets apiece.

The Protea Women will next take on Australia Women on February 18, while the Kiwis will face Bangladesh Women a day before.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes