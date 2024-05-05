Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to kick off on October 3rd, final scheduled for 20th

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the dates for the women's T20 World Cup 2024 set to be hosted by Bangladesh in October. South Africa will kickstart the tournament against the hosts on October 3 in Dhaka.

Defending champions Australia will get their campaign underway against Qualifier 1 in Sylhet on October 4. The Women in Yellow are clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1 in Group A. Group B, on the other hand, consists of South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Qualifier 2.

Every side will square off in four group matches in the tournament, with the top two teams set to advance to the semi-finals. Dhaka will host the second semi-final and the final on October 18 and 20, respectively. Sylhet will stage the first semi-final on October 17. The ICC has also allocated reserve days for both semi-finals and the final.

T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures:

October 3: England v South Africa, Dhaka

October 3: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 4: Australia v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 4: India v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 5: South Africa v West Indies, Dhaka

October 5: Bangladesh v England, Dhaka

October 6: New Zealand v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 6: India v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 7: West Indies v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 8: Australia v Pakistan, Sylhet

October 9: Bangladesh v West Indies, Dhaka

October 9: India v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 10: South Africa v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 11: Australia v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 11: Pakistan v Qualifier 1, Sylhet

October 12: England v West Indies, Dhaka

October 12: Bangladesh v South Africa, Dhaka

October 13: Pakistan v New Zealand, Sylhet

October 13: India v Australia, Sylhet

October 14: England v Qualifier 2, Dhaka

October 17: First semi-final, Sylhet

October 18: Second semi-final, Dhaka

October 20: Final, Dhaka.

Australia defeated hosts South Africa in the 2023 T20 World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Australia won all their group matches in the 2023 T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Their semi-final contest against India saw them eke out a five-run win to advance to the tournament decider.

The final in Cape Town saw Beth Mooney stand out with an unbeaten 56-ball 74 to propel Australia to 156/6. In response, the hosts managed only 137 as the Women in Yellow won by 19 runs.

