"Mithali Raj's approach is pulling India down" - Fans disappointed after India's loss against New Zealand in Women's World Cup 2022

Mithali Raj and Co. failed to get the better of hosts New Zealand in India's second game of the ongoing Women's World Cup on Thursday. Chasing a competitive target of 261, the Women in Blue were bowled out for 198, falling 62 runs short.
The Indian bowlers did a good job of restricting the hosts to below 300 after the kind of start that they had. However, the batters failed to back it up and their lack of intent once again cost India the game.
Twitter disappointed with Mithali Raj's conservative approach
Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the loss and criticized the Indian batters, especially Mithali Raj, for their approach while chasing the target.
Here are some of the reactions:
India opted to bowl first and wanted to make the new ball count. They did pick up a couple of quick wickets, but all-rounders Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite put up a strong 67-run stand for the third wicket.
The White Ferns looked set for a big score but the likes of Pooja Vastrakar bowled brilliantly at the death, ending up with figures of 4/34. New Zealand still had a decent total on the board and the Women in Blue needed a good start from their openers.
However, that was not to be as both Smriti Mandhana and Bhatia struggled for timing from the get-go. Lea Tahuhu was sensational with the new ball as the hosts conceded just 50 runs in the first 20 overs.
This left a lot of pressure on the Indian middle order to score quickly. Mithali once again failed to provide any impetus to the Indian chase and would be disappointed with her effort.
Harmanpreet Kaur got to her fifty and then unleashed an array of strokes, but it was too little too late.
India will play their next match against the in-form West Indies on Saturday. They will need to rectify their mistakes soon if they hope to qualify for the semifinals.