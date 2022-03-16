"It might have been a brain fade" - Veda Krishnamurthy on Deepti Sharma's run-out in the Women's World Cup match against England

Veda Krishnamurthy reckons Deepti Sharma's run-out dismissal in the Women's World Cup 2022 match against England might have been a brainfade moment.

Deepti played the ball straight to mid-off and set out for a single. She had to walk back to the pavilion as Kate Cross' direct hit at the non-striker's end ran out the Indian all-rounder by a huge margin.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Veda Krishnamurthy was asked about Deepti Sharma's run out. She replied:

"There was no run at all there. She was not even in the frame, there was no chance at all. When you hit the ball to mid-off or mid-on, you take a chance if it is 50% but here there was no chance of a run. I feel it might have been a brain fade."

The Indian middle-order batter added that Deepti's desperation to get off the mark might have contributed to her dismissal. Krishnamurthy elaborated:

"I will say it was bad cricket. It could be because of the pressure that she had played nine deliveries and had not opened her account. So she might have been thinking that she could take a single off that ball."

Krishnamurthy pointed out that such a risky single is not even attempted at the domestic level. She explained:

"We generally say that this is basic cricket. Even in domestic cricket, we don't take singles like that even though the fielding standards might not be like England or the international standards. Deepti will have to think about this."

Deepti Sharma came into bat in the sixth over after the fall of Mithali Raj's wicket. After failing to open her account off the first nine deliveries she faced, she attempted a non-existent single and had to face the consequences.

Veda Krishnamurthy on Deepti Sharma being sent ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur

Deepti Sharma batted at No. 3 in India's first two matches of the Women's World Cup 2022

Veda Krishnamurthy was also asked if the fall of early wickets could have been the reason behind Deepti being sent ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur for the second consecutive match. She responded:

"It could be the case but the form in which Harman is there, it shouldn't make a difference in which over the wicket has fallen. If Harman comes, it makes a right-hand and left-hand combination. So it was probably the right time to play both of them (Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana) together."

The departure of Deepti Sharma brought Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana together in the middle. However, the duo were unable to perform an encore of their record partnership from their last match against West Indies as the Indian eves were bowled out for just 134 runs.

