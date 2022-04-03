[WATCH] "It would have been easy to make excuses" - Australian coach addresses team after Women's World Cup 2022 triumph

Australian women’s team coach Matthew Mott hailed the team for displaying tremendous resolve and composure during their Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign in New Zealand despite playing constant cricket for the last three months. Mott admitted that it would have been easy for the team to make excuses but praised them for rising to the challenges and overcoming barriers that came their way.

Australia hammered England by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup 2022 final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Alyssa Healy smashed 170 off 138 balls as Australia posted 356 for 5 after being sent into bat. Despite Natalie Sciver’s unbeaten 148, England were restricted to 285.

ICC’s official YouTube channel shared a video of the team’s celebration in the dressing room. Speaking to the players, Mott said:

“I just want to say, though we have been away for three months, it’s an incredible effort. Just speaking to people over there who have watched from a distance to see this team, it would have been easy to make excuses, we have been away for a long time.”

While describing the support staff as a very special group, the coach hailed the World Cup-winning team for their fighting spirit. He added during his speech:

“We love watching you play the game and I was going to say this the other day - there is one thing being the most skillful team in the world, but the thing that we love the most about this team is the ability to fight.”

Australia remained unbeaten right through the Women’s World Cup 2022. After winning seven league matches on the trot, they thumped West Indies by 157 runs in the first semi-final.

“The way everyone stepped up at the right time was absolutely incredible” - Australian coach

According to Mott, while the Aussies were exceptional in the first half, what was most impressive about the side was their “selfless” and “team first” attitude. Praising the world champions, he further said:

“We had an exceptional first half. The flexibility in our batting, the communication was everything that we asked for, selfless and team first. It would have been easy to get carried away. I looked at everyone in the eye today, and there was absolutely no way we were going to let that happen.”

Concluding his speech, the head coach commented:

“They (England) threw everything at us in that innings on a great batting wicket and we know what it feels like to be on the other side of it. The resolve, the composure, Meg’s captaincy, the bowling changes, the way everyone stepped up at the right time was absolutely incredible. I’m just so proud of this group, we should really enjoy that.”

Healy’s 170 in the Women’s World Cup 2022 final against England is now the highest individual score for any batter in a World Cup final (men or women), going past Adam Gilchrist's 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007.

