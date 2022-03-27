"We just don't learn!" - Twitter in shock as controversial no-ball ends India's campaign in Women's World Cup

Another heartbreak for India in the Women's World Cup as an unfortunate no-ball in the last over by Deepti Sharma cost the Women In Blue a place in the semifinals. India posted a competitive total of 274 in their 50 overs in what was virtually a knockout game, but South Africa were up for the challenge and ended India's hopes of making the final four.
Fans on Twitter were split about the no-ball as some felt a fraction of the foot was behind the line. However, they also recalled other occasions where a no-ball cost India dearly in ICC tournaments. Here are some of the reactions:
No ball cost India dearly in a World Cup again
Mithali Raj won the toss and had no hesitation to bat first. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma scored fifties and gave their team a good start. Skipper Mithali also scored a half-century and it all looked set for a big finish.
However, that was not to be the case as the South African bowlers restricted the opposition to just 51 runs in the last ten overs. The Women in Blue were going to miss the services of veteran Jhulan Goswami and needed their other bowlers to step up.
Despite an early run-out, a century stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall made batting look easy and it looked like their team was going to coast home. However, Harmanpreet Kaur struck gold with the ball, picking up wickets of Wolvaardt and skipper Sune Luus.
The bowlers kept bowling some tight overs and the game went right down to the wire. With three runs required off two balls, Mignon du Preez tried to hit Deepti Sharma for a six but could only find Harmanpreet at long on.
However, Deepti overstepped and that proved to be a fatal blow for the Women in Blue. South Africa won on the last ball and Mithali Raj and co. were distraught. South Africa will now face England in the semifinals while West Indies will take on the mighty Australia.
