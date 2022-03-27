"We just don't learn!" - Twitter in shock as controversial no-ball ends India's campaign in Women's World Cup

Another heartbreak for India in the Women's World Cup as an unfortunate no-ball in the last over by Deepti Sharma cost the Women In Blue a place in the semifinals. India posted a competitive total of 274 in their 50 overs in what was virtually a knockout game, but South Africa were up for the challenge and ended India's hopes of making the final four.

Fans on Twitter were split about the no-ball as some felt a fraction of the foot was behind the line. However, they also recalled other occasions where a no-ball cost India dearly in ICC tournaments. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill It might look like that no ball lost India the game, but in reality it was the finish with the bat.



India scored 51 in the last 10 with 7 wickets in hand. SA made 45 in last 5 with 5 wickets in hand.



No balls happen, it's a part and parcel of the game. But the larger picture It might look like that no ball lost India the game, but in reality it was the finish with the bat.India scored 51 in the last 10 with 7 wickets in hand. SA made 45 in last 5 with 5 wickets in hand.No balls happen, it's a part and parcel of the game. But the larger picture

arfan @Im__Arfan Bumrah's no ball in CT17 didn't have the impact as much as deepti's did here. Bumrah's no ball in CT17 didn't have the impact as much as deepti's did here.

Tahir Ibn Manzoor @TahirIbnManzoor #CWC2022 Deepti Sharma's no ball - it has to be cricket's one of the biggest heartbreaks! Credit goes to Mignon du Preez for doing what the doctor had ordered. What a thriller - what a script! Again, the line - it's going to haunt. #INDvSA Deepti Sharma's no ball - it has to be cricket's one of the biggest heartbreaks! Credit goes to Mignon du Preez for doing what the doctor had ordered. What a thriller - what a script! Again, the line - it's going to haunt. #INDvSA #CWC2022

Prajakta @18prajakta No ball in knock-outs. We just don’t learn. No ball in knock-outs. We just don’t learn.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm What is with no balls and Indian ODIs! Gah. What is with no balls and Indian ODIs! Gah.

Ƥ @Pallette_ That was not a no ball. Well fought & Well played girls. Hard Luck ! What a heartbreakThat was not a no ball. Well fought & Well played girls. Hard Luck ! What a heartbreak💔💔💔That was not a no ball. Well fought & Well played girls. Hard Luck !

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_



#INDWvSAW | #CWC22 India Cricket Team and No ball in World Cups, ending our hopes. India Cricket Team and No ball in World Cups, ending our hopes. #INDWvSAW | #CWC22

Srini Mama @SriniMaama16 90-0 in 14 to scoring only 274

45 off 30 to defend with 5 wkts down, only to concede 4 fours in a row to let them off the hook

3 to win off 1 ball with the new batter on strike only for a no ball to ruin it making it 2 off 2



Heartbreaking to see the girls out of the WC this way. 90-0 in 14 to scoring only 27445 off 30 to defend with 5 wkts down, only to concede 4 fours in a row to let them off the hook3 to win off 1 ball with the new batter on strike only for a no ball to ruin it making it 2 off 2Heartbreaking to see the girls out of the WC this way.

Jagan _🎰@kethireddy @jagan_reddy_ Proud of u girls ! Well played ! Not a no ball . Proud of u girls ! Well played ! Not a no ball . https://t.co/FGGOmtDQbQ

` @FourOverthrows Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will retire without a trophy . All thanks to a no ball at the crucial juncture. What a sad end to the careers of such legends. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will retire without a trophy . All thanks to a no ball at the crucial juncture. What a sad end to the careers of such legends.

Usama Zafar @Usama7 What a sad end to Indian campaign. Spinner bowling a no ball should be criminal offence. What a sad end to Indian campaign. Spinner bowling a no ball should be criminal offence.

Karan @karannpatelll And they say Mankading is unfair.

This marginal no ball is unfair actually. And they say Mankading is unfair.This marginal no ball is unfair actually.

Ashutosh Srivastava @kingashu1008 ..

Proud of you all, No ball cost it but doesn't matter you are all won our heart with your efforts. You are always be our Hero. Indian Cricket Team we r always with you .. Well played #TeamIndia ..Proud of you all, No ball cost it but doesn't matter you are all won our heart with your efforts. You are always be our Hero. Indian Cricket Team we r always with you.. Well played #TeamIndia 🙏.. Proud of you all, No ball cost it but doesn't matter you are all won our heart with your efforts. You are always be our Hero. Indian Cricket Team we r always with you 🙏🙏.. https://t.co/wIBg23rbp0

No ball cost India dearly in a World Cup again

Mithali Raj won the toss and had no hesitation to bat first. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma scored fifties and gave their team a good start. Skipper Mithali also scored a half-century and it all looked set for a big finish.

However, that was not to be the case as the South African bowlers restricted the opposition to just 51 runs in the last ten overs. The Women in Blue were going to miss the services of veteran Jhulan Goswami and needed their other bowlers to step up.

Despite an early run-out, a century stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall made batting look easy and it looked like their team was going to coast home. However, Harmanpreet Kaur struck gold with the ball, picking up wickets of Wolvaardt and skipper Sune Luus.

The bowlers kept bowling some tight overs and the game went right down to the wire. With three runs required off two balls, Mignon du Preez tried to hit Deepti Sharma for a six but could only find Harmanpreet at long on.

However, Deepti overstepped and that proved to be a fatal blow for the Women in Blue. South Africa won on the last ball and Mithali Raj and co. were distraught. South Africa will now face England in the semifinals while West Indies will take on the mighty Australia.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal