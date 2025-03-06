“Won’t be 70-30 favorites” - Pakistan legend’s big statement on IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has warned India about their rivals New Zealand ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The legendary all-rounder reckoned that the Men in Blue will be under pressure to deliver despite being familiar with the conditions throughout the tournament. The 58-year-old, though, addressed that India will have a slight upper hand in the mega contest.

Ad

The remarks came even after India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in their last Champions Trophy group-stage clash in Dubai. Wasim Akram told DP World Dressing Room show (via Firstpost):

"They have an idea what sort of wicket they’re going to get. They’ll probably prepare much better on that pitch against India. Won’t be easy for India. India definitely are the favourites, but won’t be 70-30 favourites going into the final. It will be more like 60-40 – 60 to India and 40 to New Zealand."

Ad

Trending

Akram also lauded New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for his calmness in Champions Trophy while comparing him with erstwhile skipper Kane Williamson. He said:

"That’s him as a person. There’s confidence and calmness. As a person, he and Williamson are very calm people, and have a calming effect (on the team). There’s a difference between being calm and being lazy. These are the calm ones."

Ad

Williamson led the Kiwis to 2019 World Cup final, where England won by a boundary count. He guided the BlackCaps to inaugural 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) win over India.

"If there’s a team that could beat India" - Former India skipper on New Zealand threat ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Ajay Jadeja also warned India of the Kiwis ahead of the summit clash. The former India captain pointed out how Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra can pose a threat to India spinners. The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the same show:

Ad

"If there’s a team that could beat India (it’s New Zealand). I had said I would like South Africa (as India’s opponent for the final), but this is the team that’s going to come because they have more bases covered."

"Rachin and Williamson, the ones tasked with anchoring the innings, handle spin well. In these conditions, New Zealand are the team that can give India a tough fight and make them pay for the smallest of mistakes."

Rachin and Williamson are coming on the back of centuries against South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Williamson, in particular, also scored 81 against the Men in Blue in group-stage game in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news