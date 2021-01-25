Won’t change my game because of how Rishabh Pant is batting: Wriddhiman Saha

Opening up on the growing comparisons between him and Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha has said that he doesn't want to change his playing style because of how the southpaw is batting.

Wriddhiman Saha's comments came in the wake of Pant replacing him in the Test series in Australia. The youngster, who played a huge role in India's triumph Down Under, did a stellar job as a batsman even though he struggled behind the stumps.

Speaking to TOI, Saha said that it's the team management's call to pick between him and Pant in the playing XI.

“I have been hearing these comparisons since 2018. I believe in doing my job and I am not worried about how Pant is batting. I don’t want to change my game because of that. It’s up to the team management to decide who will stand behind the stumps,” Wriddhiman Saha said.

Wriddhiman Saha stressed on the fact that wicket-keeping in Test matches is a specialized job, and must remain so. The 36-year-old pointed out that missed chances can completely change the complexion of a match.

“There are situations when a missed chance can change the result of a match. Wicket-keeping is a specialist job, especially in Test cricket. I am not claiming to hold on to every catch that comes my way, but this is a specialist position and should remain so,” Saha said.

Wriddhiman Saha regrets his first innings dismissal in Adelaide

Wriddhiman Saha failed with the bat in the Adelaide Test

Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed for 9 and 4 in the Adelaide Test, and made way for Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the series. Admitting that he could have done better, the right-handed batsman regretted his rash shot against Mitchell Starc in the first innings.

“It was way outside off and I made a wrong choice, but in the second innings the flick though the midwicket is something I always play. It was unfortunate that it found the fielder. That was just a bad day for us,” Saha added.

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will next face England in a four-match Test series at home. It remains to be seen who stands behind the stumps in the first Test, which starts on February 5.